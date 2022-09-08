NFS World’s Reaction to Robert Griffin III’s Important Personal News

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III shared personal news with his Twitter followers this Thursday. His wife Greta Griffin is officially a US citizen.

Griffin broke the news with a photo of his wife holding an American flag.

“THIRD-PARTY NEWS! My wife is now a US citizen,” Griffin tweeted.

Griffin’s followers congratulated him on this special day.

“My wife got citizenship last year. I’m so proud of her. Congratulations,” said one of the fans.

“You’re doing well, young man,” said another fan. “Congratulations on having a baby, a wife and an amazing home!”

Greta responded to her husband’s tweet.

Griffin is starting his second season in the NFL as an ESPN analyst. The former Heisman Trophy winner also helps the network cover college football.

This promises to be an exciting fall for the Griffin family.