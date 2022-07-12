NFS World’s Reaction to Rob Gronkowski’s Retirement Comments

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t want to come back from retirement to play football again.

Gronkowski officially announced his career last month after thinking again about playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again.

Gronkowski did some work with Ice Shaker, a stainless steel kitchen vacuum cleaner, in Boston, and confirmed to Mike Reiss that he likes it.

“Just that transition and the transition to business enterprises is great,” Gronkowski said. “It gives me an impetus to what I want to do next, where I want to be, what place I occupy in this world. I’m done with football. I love the game and I’m definitely blessed with all the opportunities that playing football has given me, but I’m done.”

NFL fans aren’t really surprised by this response.

“This time Gronk seems more firm in his decision. Can I see him coming back?!. Absolutely no doubt, but I think he’s ready for something different. Wish my boyfriend all the best,” one fan said.

Gronkowski will go down in history as one of the best tight ends in NFL history. During his career, he gained 9,286 receiving yards and 92 touchdowns, making 621 passes.

There is no doubt that he will be in Canton when he first qualifies for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.