NFS World’s Reaction to Patriots Wide Receiver Signing

On Thursday, the New England Patriots signed third-year receiver Lynn Bowden to the team’s practice squad.

Bowden was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the 2020 draft.

The former Kentucky star quarterback, who was originally drafted as a running quarterback, spent his rookie season as a WR for the Miami Dolphins, reeling in 28 balls for 211 yards in 10 games.

The NFL world reacted to this signing on Twitter.

“Belichick’s perfect player,” one fan wrote.

“Hell, yes! Give me a Bowden T-shirt immediately!” said another.

“A smart move on his part is to sign a contract with a team in which he will immediately become the best WR on the list,” another added.

On the eve of the 2022 season, the Patriots are noticeably losing weight at the wide receiver position. Given this fact, it is highly likely that Bowden will activate at some point during the year.

If that happens, it will be interesting to see how Bill Belichick uses it as a versatile offensive weapon.