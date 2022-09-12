NFS World’s reaction to Patrick Mahomes’ speech on Sunday

In case you’re wondering, Patrick Mahoney is still very good at football.

The Chiefs quarterback threw a party at Arizona’s defense, completing 30 of 39 pass attempts for 360 yards and five touchdowns before Andy Reid pulled him out of there with a good game in hand.

The NFL world reacted to Mahomboy’s impressive performance on Sunday.

“Poor Tyreek is gone,” one fan replied.

“I think Mahomes will be fine without Tyreek,” another noted.

“Well, he’s not Joe Burrow, but it’s not a bad day,” another joked.

“What a beast.”

The No. 8 player in the league, right?