NFS World’s Reaction to News of Tom Brady’s Ring Fraud

A New Jersey man was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday for impersonating a former New England Patriots player to purchase Super Bowl rings as “gifts” for Tom Brady’s family.

It is reported that 25-year-old Scott Spina tried to fraudulently order three rings with the name “Brady” in order to sell them at a huge profit. He eventually sold one for more than $300,000 before confessing to his crimes.

The NFL world reacted to the news on social media.

Prior to Brady’s rings, Spin reportedly purchased and flipped the ring for $63,000.