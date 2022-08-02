NFS World’s reaction to news of the Sean Payton Investigation

After a six-month investigation into alleged allegations of tampering and tanking involving the Miami Dolphins, the NFL deemed it appropriate to impose discipline on the team for its communication with both Sean Payton and Tom Brady.

According to the league via Adam Schefter of ESPN:

[Discussions with Sean Payton] took place before Coach Payton announced his decision to step down as the Saints’ head coach. After this announcement, Miami first requested permission to talk to Coach Payton, but New Orleans refused to provide it.

The NFL world reacted to the Payton-related news on social media.

“The NFL’s findings have concluded… Miami spoke to Sean Payton’s agent without the Saints’ consent,” tweeted Albert Breer of MMQB.

“The Dolphins were punished for inappropriate contact with Sean Payton,” Saints reporter Nick Underhill shared.

“The Dolphins have been through all this interference, tanking and general rule breaking and still haven’t landed Tom Brady or Sean Payton. It’s hysterical. How do you cheat the system so badly?!” asked Ashley Nicole Moss.

“The suspension of Stephen Ross trying to convince Tom Brady and Sean Payton to come to Miami is EXACTLY ONE DAY LONGER than the suspension of Deshaun Watson for 24 cases of alleged sexual assault or harassment,” Warren Sharp wrote.

The Dolphins were stripped of several draft picks, and Miami owner Stephen Ross was disqualified.