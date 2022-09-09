NFS World’s reaction to news of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury

On Thursday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys fans got a little scared when they heard that Dak Prescott had been added to the injury report.

Fortunately, Prescott made it clear that he was fine. The star quarterback admitted that he changed his cleats this week, which caused a small problem.

Prescott claims that it was the shoes that led to the ankle injury, which was added to the injury report. “I’m ready to go,” Prescott said. “I promise you I’m great.”

Even though the fans know he’s fine, they’re still worried.

“Uh—huh…” said one of the fans.

“I’m literally going to cry,” another fan said.

“Please go back 5 minutes before I read this tweet,” said a third fan.

In the first game of the 2021 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Prescott completed 42 of 58 passes for 403 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. While he’s producing an epic clip against the Bucs, he’s hoping for a win this time.

The start of this year’s match between the Buccaneers and Cowboys is scheduled for 20:20. ET.