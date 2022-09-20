NFS World’s Reaction to news of Bucs Receiver Signing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will add a receiver to their practice squad.

According to Mike Garofalo of NFL Network, Bus added experienced receiver Cole Beasley. It is expected that he will be added to the list of 53 people pretty quickly.

Garafolo also reports that Brady kept Beasley in sight for a while.

Beasley spent the last three seasons in Buffalo before being released in March.

He finished last season with 82 receptions for 693 yards and one touchdown after having 967 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2020.

Bucks fans are very excited about this new signing.

Beasley will most likely stay on the training team until he learns the rules of the game.

It remains to be seen if he will be active in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.