NFS World’s Reaction to Michael Gallup’s Cowboys Decision

The good news for the Dallas Cowboys is that Dak Prescott has been taken off the injured list and could be out on Sunday. The bad news is that star receiver Michael Gallup is not.

On Friday, the Cowboys ruled Gallup out of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been limited in training all week due to a knee injury.

Gallup ranked fifth in the Cowboys in receiving yards and seventh in receptions last year due to injuries. But Amari Cooper’s departure in the offseason meant he would play an even bigger role on offense this year.

Cowboys fans are understandably upset by the loss of one of their best receivers and don’t believe the team has the weapons to rise higher. Fantasy football players note that this is likely to hurt teams that have Dak Prescott and strengthen teams with their other receivers.:

Michael Gallup was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but quickly made an impact on offense. By his second year on the team, he was the starter opposite Amari Cooper and finished the year with 66 receptions for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns-all career records.

But injuries limited Gallup to 35 receptions for 445 yards and two touchdowns during the major league offense last year.

Will Gallup be healthy enough to make a big contribution this year?