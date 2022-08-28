NFS World’s Reaction to Matt Raza Bills’ Decision

It’s official. After being accused along with two others of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year, the Bills reportedly informed “Punt God” Matt Araiza of his release from the team.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the decision takes effect immediately.

The NFL world reacted to Buffalo’s decision regarding the rookie on Saturday.

“It’s enough for the player to be a. a rookie and a b. player,” James Langrer tweeted.

“WOW!” commented Ryan Atchison in capital letters.

“This is in no way a victory for Bill’s organization. They knew about it a few weeks ago and still chose him as their player. Do something because it’s the right thing to do, not because you care about the opinions of others,” another user replied.

“Good,” said the other.

“The comments here are fucking disgusting,” The Pewter Plank tweeted. “Reveal yourself more.”

Araiza was selected in the 2022 draft under the 180th overall number.