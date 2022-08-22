NFS World’s reaction to Lamar Jackson’s Contract Offer News

Jay Glazer shared important news about Lamar Jackson’s contract situation on Sunday night.

Fox NFL Insider reported that Jackson was offered more money than Kyler Murray, but both sides can’t agree on a deal because Jackson wants to be fully guaranteed.

Last month, Murray received a five-year, $230.5 million extension from the Arizona Cardinals, making him the second-highest quarterback of the season. The deal also includes guaranteed money in the amount of $103.3 million.

NFL fans believe Jackson is worth more than Murray and he should be given a fully guaranteed deal.

Jackson is wrapping up a 2021 campaign in which he racked up 2,882 yards passing, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His touchdowns and yards would have been much higher if he hadn’t had to miss the last month of the season due to an ankle injury.

In just four seasons, Jackson has thrown for 9,967 yards and 84 touchdowns, and completed 64% of his passes.

It remains to be seen if both sides will be able to make a deal before the start of the regular season.