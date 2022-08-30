NFS World’s Reaction to Defender Mike Tomlin’s Announcement

There’s only one real quarterback competition left until the start of the 2022 NFL season, and it hasn’t been decided yet.

On Tuesday afternoon, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that he was not ready to name a starting quarterback. The free agent signing Mitchell Trubisky and the 20th overall pick Kenny Pickett struggled for the job throughout training camp.

However, no quarterback has won the job yet. After Tomlin made his announcement, fans flocked to social media to react to the news.

Some believe Trubisky got the job as soon as the Steelers signed him in the offseason.

“This is Trubisky. Go on,” one person said.

Others think Tomlin’s indecision means Pickett can win the job.

“What exactly is the delay here? You’ve seen these two for months now. At the very least, it should point to Kenny Pickett’s start. Otherwise, why wait,” said one fan.

“I still think Trubisky will start, but the fact that he even says it makes me doubt those thoughts a little. I would say that the probability that Trubisky will start is 98%,” said a third fan.

Trubisky and Pickett performed well during pre-season training. But which of them will be named the starting quarterback?