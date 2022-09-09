NFS World’s Reaction to Christian McCaffrey’s Injury Report

Earlier this week, football fans had a big scare when Christian McCaffrey appeared on the Carolina Panthers’ injury report.

Carolina added that the star is running back to the injury report with a shin injury. Fortunately, the injury to the All-Pro running back didn’t look serious.

Panthers head coach Matt Rule told reporters that McCaffrey is “fine” and that he got a boot on his shin. Just a day later, the Panthers completely removed McCaffrey from the injury report.

Needless to say, the fans were thrilled.

“Everyone take a deep breath,” one fan joked.

“I hear all the sighs of relief from the fantasy owners,” said another fan.

McCaffrey is one of the most dynamic runners in the NFL when he’s healthy. In 2019, he had 1,387 yards rushing and 1,005 yards receiving.

But will he stay healthy this season?