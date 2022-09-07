NFS World Reaction to Packers Injury News

The Green Bay Packers still have injury problems, even though there are only a few days left before the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Unfortunately, receiver Allen Lazard became the last player to contract an injury. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Packers head coach Matt Lafleur announced that Lazar would miss today’s practice after being “stepped on” last week.

Lafleur did not have an update on the status of Lazar’s game ahead of Sunday’s game against the Vikings. But his absence will make a big difference to the Packers.

Lazard was the Packers’ second receiver last year. He ranked second in the Packers in rushing receptions, yards and touchdowns, and Aaron Rodgers received his second MVP award in a row.

NFL fans are already speculating about who will fill the void if Lazar can’t go this weekend. Some suggest veteran Sammy Watkins will get the starting nod, while others have more unconventional ideas.:

Allen Lazard has been steadily getting more and more representatives in big spots for the Packers since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

In 42 games, Lazar made 109 receptions for 1,448 yards and 14 touchdowns. 2021 was his best year to date as he saw career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Since longtime number one receiver Davante Adams left for Las Vegas, Lazard was expected to see a lot more targets this year.

His absence can give any number of players in the team a chance to prove themselves and potentially take away from him the position of host No. 1.

Will Allen Lazar play on Sunday?