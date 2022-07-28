NFS World Reaction to Cowboys Wide Receiver Signing

The Dallas Cowboys intend to sign the current USFL MVP, receiver KaVontae Turpin.

Turpin, a former standout WR for TCU Horned Frogs, tried out for the Cowboys last week.

Dallas Insider Mike Fisher from CowboysSI.com he was the first to announce the expected signing of the contract.

Turpin finished his season with the New Jersey Generals as the leading receiver in the USFL, gaining 540 yards (316 yards per catch) in 53 receptions. He also gained 129 yards and six all-purpose touchdowns.

If he can make an impression during training camp and preseason, the 25-year-old could take a spot on the Cowboys’ roster as a kickback specialist.

The NFL world reacted to this striking signing with the Cowboys on Twitter.

“Oh, hell, yes. I LOVE this signing. This guy is a stud,” one fan wrote.

“This means that we can disable CeeDee from punting and Tony from starting to keep them healthy. I like it,” another added.

“Division rival or not… transfer from New Jersey Generals to Dallas Cowboys??? That’s amazing. Thank you to this person!!” said another.

Although his small height of 5 feet 9 inches and weight of 155 pounds does not exactly match the prototype of the NFL, Turpin made a good impression during his workouts before the draft in 2019. NFL Draft.

He was dropped from the TCU team after being charged with domestic violence in 2018 and pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm in 2019. He was sentenced to two years probation.

“I am very interested in the acquisition of Kavonte Turpin by the Cowboys. The kid needed a second chance, and he made the most of it, and now he has to provide all kinds of juice for special teams and possibly offense. A legal 4.3 guy who brings juices,” writes NFL analyst Bob Sturm.

What do you think about this signing?