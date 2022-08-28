NFS World pays tribute to Longtime Dolphins Executive

This weekend, the Miami Dolphins lost a beloved member of the organization.

On Saturday, Dolphins vice chairman, president and CEO Tom Garfinkel released a statement announcing the passing of Senior vice president of Communications and Public Relations Jason Jenkins.

He was 47 years old.

Our hearts are broken and mourn the loss of a man who was a dear friend and loved by many people. Jason served the Dolphins organization faithfully for 14 years, was a beacon in society, a pioneer and advocate for others, and, above all, treated people with kindness and dignity who left an indelible mark on everyone he met. Our deepest condolences and our unwavering support are extended to his wife Elizabeth and his three children.

The NFL world paid tribute to the late Dolphins executive on social media.

“Tragic news for the Miami Dolphins,” tweeted Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network.

“This is such sad news,” the Dolphins podcaster said. “It was announced today that Jason Jenkins has passed away. He was such a gentle person who was a defender of all social groups. I had the pleasure of knowing him and communicating with him many times. The world has lost a great man. RIP Jason.”

“Among much more important things, Jason Jenkins was the first team official in the city to support this network,” Five Reasons Sports shared. “You won’t find anyone in the media here who doesn’t love and respect him. In no way… RIP.”

“We send our love to the entire Miami Dolphins organization, to the family and friends of Jason Jenkins, and to everyone whose life Jason has influenced,” the Atlanta Falcons tweeted. “Our league has lost a great man and friend.”

“Jason Jenkins’ final speech to the graduates of the Texas Institute of Technology in 2018, when he called on them to change the world,” said Tim Reynolds.

Before joining the Dolphins, Jenkins worked with the 49ers, Texas Southern University and Lehigh.