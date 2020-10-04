NFS: Hot Pursuit Remastered launch date announced!

The Hot Pursuit version of Need For Speed, one of the most famous racing games, is being renewed. Electronic Arts, the game’s producer company, announced that the new version will be released tomorrow. Here are the details about Need For Speed ​​Hot Pursuit…

Need For Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered is coming!

Hot Pursuit, which has a valuable place among Need For Speed ​​productions, will meet with players who are passionate about the series with its renewed graphics quality and in-game experience. NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered, announced with a counter published on the official website of Electronic Arts, will be officially introduced on October 5th (tomorrow). The company has also published a contact form to inform the followers about the game’s innovations.

In addition, new in-game and social media images that allegedly belong to the renewed version of Need For Speed ​​were also leaked. The new texture of the Hot Pursuit, which was unveiled at the E3 game fair for the first time in 2010, shows that players can easily get lost in this atmosphere.






