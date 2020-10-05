NFS: Hot Pursuit Remastered announced: full details

We have seen that some games of Need for Speed ​​series have been renewed before. This time, it’s time to renew Hot Pursuit, one of the most popular games in the series. The successful game of the series is put in front of the players again with graphic improvements and new vehicles. Details about NFS: Hot Pursuit Remastered are in our news.

NFS: Hot Pursuit Remastered announced

A decade after its release, the news that Hot Pursuit will be renewed was given today by Electronic Arts. In fact, we’ve been hearing rumors about this for a few months; but eventually the news became official. We will be able to play the remastered version of Hot Pursuit, one of the best selling games in the series, soon.

The game will first be released on November 6 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and PC. It will be released on Nintendo Switch on November 13. It is currently unknown whether it will debut on new generation game consoles. One of the best aspects of the game, which will debut for four platforms, may be that it will carry multi-platform support. In other words, someone playing on Xbox One with someone playing on PC will be able to compete.

The system called Autolog in the main game constantly records your progress and allows you to stay in touch with other players. Autolog will also appear in the game NFS: Hot Pursuit Remastered.

If you want to play the game on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One or PlayStation 4, you will be able to play the highest 1080p @ 30FPS. For PC, PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, 4K @ 60FPS support will be available.



