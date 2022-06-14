NFL World’s Reaction to What Joe Barrow Said about Gun Control

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Barrow was asked about gun control during his media appearance Tuesday afternoon.

The star quarterback knows that he will not make these decisions. However, he made it clear that it is necessary to introduce rules that make it difficult to purchase weapons.

“If you’re not going to outlaw everything, you should at least make it harder to get these crazy guns that everyone is using,” Barrow said. “You shouldn’t be able to just walk in and buy it. I think you have to go through a rigorous process to be able to buy something like this.

“I hope the people who are paid to make these decisions will understand this. My job is to play football, but hopefully the politicians will be able to understand that.”

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to Burrow’s comments.

“My defender,” said one fan.

“Joe is a national treasure,” another fan said.

Others weren’t exactly sure why he was asked such a question.

“Why do the media ask football players such a question?” one fan asked.

