NFL World’s Reaction to What Bill Belichick Said about Fantasy

No wonder Bill Belichick—one of the most serious and single—minded minds in the history of the NFL-doesn’t care about your fantasy football team.

The New England Patriots head coach confirmed this with a sharp comment on Thursday.

“Fantasy football means nothing to me,” Belichick told NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The NFL world reacted to Belichick’s tweet.

“Well, it’s about me, Bill,” one fan said.

“I’m after losing the fantasy football championship for the third time in 4 years,” another joked.

“How dare he, fantasy football means everything to me!!” another added.

Last season, none of Belichick’s players were worth a start in most fantasy leagues. None of his offensive players finished the season with more than 1,000 yards. Jacoby Meyers led the way in receiving with 866 yards, and Damien Harris led the rush with 929 yards.

If you do decide to run a Pats player in the upcoming season, just remember that Belichick doesn’t care about your weekly results.