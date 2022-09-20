NFL World’s Reaction to Tom Brady’s “This Motherf—-r” News

Tom Brady made a lot of headlines when he made a comment mentioning “that bastard.”

It came back in February when he spoke on an episode of HBO’s “The Store.”

He said that there was one team that was really interested in him, but refused because of the desire to stay with another quarterback. That ‘s when Brady first said: “Will you stay with that bastard?”

Some people assumed he was talking about Ryan Fitzpatrick, but in his podcast on Monday night, he confirmed that it wasn’t about him.

Now fans are starting to assume that it was about Derek Carr, the current quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders.

All we need from Brady right now is to confirm that he was talking about Korra.