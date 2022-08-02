NFL World’s Reaction to Tom Brady, Dolphins News – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports world today

On Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins received several serious punishments.

The NFL suspended the Dolphins’ first-round picks in 2023, and third- and fourth-round picks in 2024. In addition, the owner of the club, Stephen Ross, was suspended until October 17.

This investigation was conducted after the Dolphins were accused of hacking and refueling. The league found three cases of tampering, two of which involved Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

According to the data obtained, the Dolphins interfered with Brady back in 2019, when he was still at the Patriots, and then did it last offseason. They tried to attract him and former Saints head coach Sean Payton to their ranks.

The NFL world is stunned by this report.

If Brady moved to the Dolphins, it would probably be the biggest story of the offseason.

Instead, the Dolphins have Tua Tagovailoa as quarterback and Mike McDaniel as their head coach.

Brady is set to chase his eighth Super Bowl when the season starts next month.