NFL World’s Reaction to Tom Brady and Mark Jones Comparison

Quarterback Mack Jones, who led the New England Patriots to the playoffs in his first year in the starting lineup, got a lot of hype ahead of 2022. But some are already hyping him as the next Tom Brady.

Earlier this week, Sports Hub’s Scott Zolak reported that several people in the Patriots organization are praising Jones for his amazing offseason workouts. They say the team trusts him a lot more, just like they trusted Brady.

“I think they like the quarterback more than people think… Not that he’s that advanced, but we trust this guy, he reminds us of Tom Brady,” Zolak said.

Naturally, Skip Bayless of Fox decided it was time to ask this question. He asked on Twitter if Jones was already turning into Brady.

But NFL fans don’t want to hear that right now. They literally roll their eyes in Twitter responses:

There’s no denying that Mack Jones was the most successful rookie quarterback in the NFL last year. He finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting and set records for his accuracy en route to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth.

But the only constant in the NFL is change, and there have been a number of notable changes in the team’s coaching staff this season. Whether this will lead to progress or regression in 2022 remains to be seen.

As for the debate between Jones and Brady, it probably won’t be discussed sincerely until Jones wins his first Super Bowl.

