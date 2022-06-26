NFL World’s Reaction to Saxon Barkley’s Shirtless Photos

Sokuon Barkley seems ready to prove many doubters wrong in just a few short months.

On Saturday, Barkley posted several shirtless photos on his Twitter page, and he looks completely ripped. In the offseason, he has definitely increased in strength, as he hopes to return to his usual state.

Fans are looking forward to seeing how Barkley plays this season.

Barkley finished last season with 593 yards and two touchdowns after 162 carries.

He’s still trying to get back to running for 1,000 yards like he did in his first two seasons in the NFL.

If he can do that, the Giants will potentially be much better than some predict.