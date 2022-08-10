NFL World’s Reaction to Saints’ Quarterback Signing

It is reported that the New Orleans Saints will add a backup quarterback to their depth table ahead of the 2022 season.

According to team insider Nick Underhill, the Saints have signed a contract with 25-year-old signaller K.J. Costello.

Costello, a former QB at Stanford and Mississippi State, is well known for his work at the collegiate level— most notably, a performance in 2020 when he set the SEC single-game passing record with 623 yards against the defending champion LSU Tigers.

The NFL world reacted to this remarkable signing on Twitter.

“Didn’t this guy throw Lou 600 yards once?” one fan asked.

“The last time he threw footballs in Louisiana, he set a Securities and Exchange Commission record,” said another.

“The last time he played in Louisiana, it went pretty well,” another added.

The Saints needed a third quarterback after Jameis Winston’s leg injury earlier this week. Costello will offload backups Andy Dalton and Ian Beech while Winston recovers.

Costello spent time on the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad in 2021, and served as a backup QB for the Philadelphia Stars in 2022.