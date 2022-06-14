NFL World’s Reaction to Odell Beckham and Bengals Rumors

Four months ago, the Cincinnati Bengals team saw what a healthy Odell Beckham Jr. is capable of.

Beckham was setting fire to Shinsi’s secondary spot in Super Bowl LVI and was probably on his way to MVP honors before a pesky anterior cruciate ligament injury forced him out of the game.

Now, after a comment on social media, there are rumors that OBJ could be the next former LSU star to play alongside Joe Burrow and Ja’By Marr Chase.

After Burrow posted a couple of photos from OTA Bengals with the caption, “My spider sense is starting to tingle a little,” Odell replied: “The one.”

The NFL world reacted to the rumors about Beckham and the Bengals on Twitter.

“WOW, ODELL BECKHAM JR. ON THE BENGALS SPECULATION?” asked the Bengals podcaster, writing in capital letters. “Bro, this part of the offseason is electrifying.”

“If Odell goes to the Bengals, I’ll stop watching football,” another user laughed.

“Bengals sign Odell, the city will be illuminated,” predicted another.

“Odell on the Bengals would be crazy.”

Beckham remains on the market as he continues to recover from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Rams head coach Sean McVey remains confident that OBJ will return to Los Angeles. But a lot can happen between now and then.