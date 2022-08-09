NFL World’s Reaction to news of Marshawn Lynch’s Arrest

Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch has been arrested for drunk driving.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest on Twitter on Tuesday.

“LVMPD conducted a car stop on Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Boulevard) against the driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, on suspicion of violating a driver’s license,” LVMPD writes. “During the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was intoxicated and made an arrest. Lynch was taken to the Las Vegas City Jail and punished for drunk driving.”

The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter.

“At least the Legend wasn’t hurt,” one fan wrote.

“Oh… looks like Marshawn Lynch is in trouble!” another added.

“No, man. Not my BeastMode dog,” said another.

In 12 NFL seasons, Lynch has gained 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns. He last played on the NFL field during a short stint with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.

On Monday, Lynch was announced as a “special correspondent” for the Seahawks Broadcasting group. Rumor has it that the former All-Pro running back is a possible analyst for Amazon on Thursday Night Football.

Follow the news about this developing situation.