The Baltimore Ravens lost consciousness in the final minutes of a game against the Miami Dolphins last weekend.

Baltimore was ahead of the Dolphins by a score of 35-14 before the start of the fourth quarter. Miami bounced back, scoring 28 points in the last quarter en route to a 42-18 victory.

It is reported that just a few days after the defeat, the Ravens invite a celebrity to a training session. NFL insider Jordan Skultz reported that the Ravens are hosting star pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul.

Fans know the Ravens need to make a deal.

“They need a pass rush in the worst case scenario,” ESPN’s Marcus Spears said.

“This is the second meeting between Pierre-Paul and the Crows. The first meeting took place back in June, and its purpose was for the Crows to get to know JPP a little and make him undergo a physical examination. The Ravens only have 2 OLBs on their list. “They also have 2 available spots on the roster,” Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebets said.

“Lock the doors. Don’t let him leave until he signs a contract,” another fan said.

Should the Crows sign JPP?