NFL World’s Reaction to News of Deshaun Watson Agreement

Nick Cummett

After the statement of Tony Buzzby’s lawyer on Tuesday, it seems that Deshaun Watson may be on the verge of having 15 months of litigation behind him.

The Browns quarterback reportedly reached a confidential settlement with 20 of the 24 women who sued and accused him of sexual harassment during massage sessions starting in 2020.

By Buzbi:

Today I am announcing that all but four of the cases against Deshaun Watson have been settled. We are working with documents related to these settlements. As soon as we do that, these specific cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of mutual settlements are confidential. We will not comment further on the settlement agreements or these cases.

The NFL world reacted to the news about Watson on Twitter.

“Remember, kids, it doesn’t matter if you do bad things if you can repay your victims,” commented a Boston sports fan.

“He’s guilty and paid them, he won’t get the game,” another user said.

“He should never play again, but he will,” tweeted a Raiders fan.

“I can’t wait for WatsonsDawgs to tell me he’s innocent and didn’t do anything wrong because of it.”

“They were going to hit him with a disqualification for the whole season, and he changed his tune very quickly,” another remarked.

“Translation: The Cleveland Browns funded the silence Foundation so that Watson would never face the consequences of his actions. Even after a long disqualification, the dude has no reason to change his behavior.”

“I wish the Browns organization only the worst,” a Niners fan tweeted.

“The terms and amounts of mutual settlements will remain confidential,” Ari Meirov continued. Buzbee adds that the first plaintiff, Ashley Solis, and three other plaintiffs continue to move forward. The NFL investigation is also still ongoing.”

The big question now is how this will affect any potential punishment by the NFL league office.