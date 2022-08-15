NFL World’s Reaction to Matt Rule’s Quarterback Decision

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rule gave Baker Mayfield the starting nod in a preseason game against the Washington Commanders last week. But his latest announcement about the quarterback position worries fans.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Rule announced that Mayfield and incumbent starter Sam Darnold will continue to share first-team representatives during their upcoming joint practice with the New England Patriots.

The Panthers acquired Mayfield in exchange for the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason. But there was no clear favorite throughout the training camp.

As you understand, the “plan” of the Rule is not liked by the fans of the Panthers. Many criticize him for indecision or wasting time without making a formal decision:

The Carolina Panthers quarterback situation has been changing since Matt Rule arrived in 2020. His overall rating is 10-23, and four different starting quarterbacks work under the center.

Carolina thought it had solved its QB problems when it traded for Sam Darnold last year. But the same problems that plagued him at the New York Jets followed him to Carolina a few weeks later.

This fight on Darnold’s part prompted them to trade Mayfield for Mayfield, and obviously it’s still not decided whether Mayfield can get the offense where Rule needs it.

Rule’s patience seems to be running out in Charlotte, North Carolina. If he doesn’t get results this year, his place could get very hot.

Will Matt Rule’s decision as quarterback haunt him in the regular season?