NFL World’s Reaction to Malik Willis’ Debut

Malik Willis made his debut with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

Willis beat starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who dropped out of the bout.

He has already led the Titans to two scoring drives, one of which was a touchdown. He tried to roll over to the right, but he had to turn left, and he was able to overtake all the Ravens defenders and make a touchdown.

The NFL community likes what they see after being selected in the third round of the draft.

“After a shaky starting drive, Malik Willis has settled in well,” Jamie Eisner tweeted.

“Malik Willis still has a kick from behind, but it’s a nice pass,” Doug Kayed wrote.

“Malik Willis is driven to the limit by chaotic fun in the most important position on the field,” Nick Farabo wrote.

Titans fans should be happy with this debut, especially since Willis is expected to be the future.