NFL World’s Reaction to Lamar Jackson’s Weight News

Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been working hard in the gym during the offseason.

An overweight Lamar appeared on the NFL network over the weekend and explained his thinking during the offseason.

It was very important. I just wanted to give myself a little more weight because I was a little small, you know, at the beginning of my career. I just wanted to gain weight and see how it would be. And I feel good. … I had like 205-208, now like 230 right now.

The NFL world reacted to Lamar’s weight gain on social media.

“Lamar is incredibly likable and he’s doing everything to get better,” the Ravens fan said. “Stop hating.”

“I can already see the jokes about LaFallback,” another laughed.

“Lamar at 230 is even scarier,” another user shouted. “You just gained 20 pounds of strength.”

A stronger Lamar looks like an even more dangerous sight to defend in the AFC.