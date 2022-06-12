NFL World’s Reaction to Jack Del Rio’s Saturday Decision

Washington Commands defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio no longer has his Twitter account.

Del Rio decided to delete his Twitter page on Saturday after the command fined him $100,000 a few days ago for his tactless comments earlier in the week.

He spoke about the protests in the summer of 2020 and why they were not questioned, like the events at the US Capitol last year.

Del Rio even called this latest event a “fight in the Capitol” during his press conference on Wednesday.

“I can watch the footage on TV, people’s livelihoods are collapsing, businesses are being burned, there are no problems. a big deal,” Del Rio said.

He then apologized for those remarks before deleting his Twitter account.

Fans and the media don’t seem surprised by this decision.

Perhaps Del Rio will learn to think before speaking next time if this topic comes up again.