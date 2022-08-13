NFL World’s Reaction to Deshaun Watson’s Performance

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns waived a large number of draft picks in exchange with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland then handed Watson a five-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $230 million. Despite 24 civil lawsuits, the Browns found it wise to hand Watson the richest guaranteed contract in football history.

Well, just a few months later, Watson made his debut for the team in their first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Pro Bowl quarterback looked a lot like a quarterback who hadn’t played professional football in almost two years.

He finished his night with a score of 1 of 5, passing for just seven yards. Needless to say, fans are concerned.

“I never say that, but can you imagine that if Watson turns out to be just plain bad, it would be the brownest thing in the world,” one fan said.

“230 million and a lot went wrong,” said another fan.

One fan wants to see how he handles the tough AFC North defense.

“Lol can’t wait for him to really start playing against AFC North,” the fan said.

Watson is likely to face a lengthy suspension and will miss most of the season.