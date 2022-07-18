NFL World’s Reaction to Browns’ Quarterback Plan

It is reported that the Cleveland Browns have a plan in case Deshaun Watson gets a long suspension.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns plan to sign a quarterback to replace Jacoby Brissett if Watson’s lengthy suspension takes place.

It shows that the team doesn’t like Josh Dobbs starting the game if Brissett falls due to injury. He is currently listed as the third defender after Watson and Brissett.

NFL fans reacted differently to the news.

“Sign Cam Newton. Newton vs. Baker Week 1 in the best Revenge game,” one fan tweeted.

“If that happened, two names came to mind: Taylor Heinicke and Gardner Minshew,” another fan wrote.

In such a situation, the Browns will have to work quickly to get a quarterback, especially since training camp is about a week away.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes that the decision regarding Watson could have been made around the same time.