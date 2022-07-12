NFL World’s Reaction to Baker Mayfield’s Week 1 Comments

It’s best to believe that Baker Mayfield spent the first week in the circle after the Browns sent him to Carolina last week.

At the beginning of the year, the Panthers host Baker’s former team. And in conversation with Panthers.com Mayfield admitted that he will have a little extra motivation before the opening of the September season.

I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that I haven’t marked it on the calendar yet. First of all, it’s not me. For me, it’s winning games. Whoever we put on the schedule, I will try to win. Obviously it has a bit more history and personal significance, but for me it’s about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and as much as I can help this team do it, I’m going to do it.

The NFL world reacted to Baker’s Week 1 comments on social media.

“Oh, brother, more talk about chips on the shoulder,” the Cleveland fan replied.

“First you should circle this QB1 on the depth chart.”

“Rinse and repeat,” another Browns fan said. “The same old Baker.”

“Damn it, it’s the first week, why would you celebrate it?” another user asked.

“Date circled,” ESPN Cleveland tweeted.

When asked if he was one of those people who held a grudge, Baker Mayfield grinned and said: “I try not to do that.”