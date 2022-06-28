NFL World’s Reaction to Aaron Rodgers’ Insane Stats

Aaron Rodgers has dominated all NFC North teams over the past two seasons.

He has made Bears, Vikings and Lions fans hate him even more over the years, as the Packers have shown one of their best matches against their rivals.

ESPN’s Field Yates posted a pretty funny fact about Rodgers on Tuesday afternoon. Over the past two seasons, Rodgers has thrown 38 touchdowns and no interceptions against three Packers opponents.

It’s almost unheard of when it comes to playing against your division.

NFL fans reacted ambiguously to this statistic.

“I think it’s time to put an end to this,” Pride of Detroit tweeted.

“Do you mean lions, Vikings and bears? With the defense in the rankings… let me see here… oh, yes, in the bottom 11? 22, 24 and 31 to be exact,” another fan tweeted.

Let’s see if Rodgers can pass on that level of success to teams outside the Packers division when it matters most.