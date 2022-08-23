NFL World Reacts to What Brett Favre Said about the 49ers

Packers legend Brett Favre believes Jimmy Garoppolo is making a rough deal with the 49ers.

During an interview with The 33rd Team, The QB from the Hall of Fame spoke about why San Francisco is better to keep and launch Garoppolo in 2022.

Cut him, or let him go, or ask him to cut his salary… it’s absolute madness for me. … No offense to Trey Lance, but Jimmy was winning… and he won… and he won. To let him go, for me, is absolute madness. … It’s not a glamorous choice, but, my God… this guy won and gave them the opportunity to go or fight for the Super Bowl year after year and deserves that right to keep playing.

The NFL world reacted to Favre’s comments on social media.

“Let me object,” wrote Trey Wingo. “According to Elias Sports, he is one of 9 QBs since 1950 whose teams have a winning percentage of 0.700 or higher. But in those starts, he averaged 1.5 TD passes per game and has more 0 TD pass games (8) than 3 TD pass games. (6)”.

“He’s practically the glorified Jay Fiedler,” the Seahawks fan said. “Yes, he wins, but he doesn’t make big appearances for the money he’s being paid, and he’s not someone you can trust to play at stake, like in the Super Bowl, the conference title game last season.”

“However, they don’t pay attention to it. Favre is right for this year, and I wonder if the 49ers would want to keep that option open. commented.

Which direction are you going if you’re from the 49ers?