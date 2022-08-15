NFL World Reacts to What Bill Belichick Said About Matt Rule

Bill Belichick always jokes with the media, and that hasn’t changed Monday morning.

The New England Patriots head coach was asked about Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rule, and he gave the best possible answer to Bill Belichick.

“He’s a football guy. So there’s a lot in common. We both really love football,” Belichick said.

NFL fans reacted to this viral quote in different ways.

“He is a carbon—based life form. So we have a lot in common,” one fan tweeted.

“Bill Belichick is behind a random customer at Chick Fil A: “He loves chicken sandwiches. So we have a lot in common. We both really like chicken sandwiches,” wrote another fan.

“There is no greater honor than Bill Belichick to call you a football guy,” another fan wrote.

This Friday, the Patriots and Panthers will meet in a preseason game. The beginning will be at 19:00. ET.