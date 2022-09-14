NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Teammate

Second-year receiver Amari Rogers didn’t take a single shot on offense during the Green Bay Packers‘ week one loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

The 2021 third-round pick was moved to punt/kick return duty.

When asked if Rodgers is suitable for offense, starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave an extremely sharp answer.

“Yes, he’s coming back for us now. That’s all I have,” the QB said.

The NFL world reacted to this response on Twitter.

“It’s mean, but objectively fun,” one fan wrote.

“Cruel. You can just cut it, lol,” said another.

“The Packers just need to trade every 3rd-round pick. The curse is just cruel,” another added.

In his rookie campaign, Rodgers (WR) had just four receptions for 45 yards on eight targets. Returning Sunday, the former Clemson star responded with one kick for 12 yards and one kickoff for 14 yards.

After the departure of Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Romeo Dubs and Juwann Winfrey struck out at the flank receiver position. Running back Dillon led the team with just five receptions.

Rodgers and the Packers hope to bounce back by playing a game against the Chicago Bears in week two.