NFL World Reacts To Significant Patriots Trade Rumor

Several teams called up the New England Patriots offensive line starter.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the teams were calling Bill Bellichick when he started an offensive tackle on Isaiah Wynn. He is going to earn just over $10 million on his option for the fifth year.

“New England is very close to the cap, and I feel like they would like to use the surplus they might have at one position or another to mitigate that and maybe get one or two draft picks. The only guy I know for sure they’ve talked about with other teams is Isaiah Wynn, their 2018 first—round pick,” Breer wrote in his Monday Morning Quarterback column (first transcribed by NESN).

Wynn has started 33 games in his career, 15 of which came last season.

NFL fans believe the Las Vegas Raiders could be a good option for Wynn because of the connection with Josh McDaniels.

However, one fan believes that Wynn will be perfect for the Dallas Cowboys.

If the Patriots want to trade Wynn, they’ll have to do it in the next few weeks. The first week of the regular season will begin on September 8, and the remaining games will be held on September 11.