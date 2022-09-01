NFL World Reacts to Ravens Mascot Injury Diagnosis News

The Baltimore Ravens will need a new mascot for the 2022-2023 season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Poe, the Ravens’ mascot, suffered a season-ending knee injury during Saturday’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

It is expected that the team will conduct tests to find a replacement for the mascot while Po is rehabilitated.

Here is a video of the injury:

Football fans are saddened by this news.

The Crows could bring back Edgar or Allen, since the Crows once had three mascots: Edgar, Allen and Poe.

I hope Po will be able to fully recover and be ready to work next year!