NFL World Reacts to Raiders and Patriots Trade News

The Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots agreed to an exchange on Wednesday afternoon.

The Patriots sent the Raiders an offensive tackle on Justin Herron, and also exchanged 2024 picks with them.

Herron was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He started 10 games and played 28 games in two seasons.

The deal will give the Raiders more depth of grip after they lost Brandon Parker to a season-ending triceps injury.

Raiders fans are fans of this deal, judging by their reaction on social media.

The Raiders are still looking for their first win of the 2022 season, while the Patriots have just scored their first win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.