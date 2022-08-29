NFL World Reacts to Pot Controversy on Brown’s Side

There’s another weed dispute with an NFL team.

On Saturday night, fans thought they saw a Browns player with weed on the sideline during their last preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

Of course, it wasn’t weed. It looks like the player ate sunflower seeds.

Fans reacted hilariously to this video on social networks.

Most likely, in a couple of days there will be no story about it.

However, this player must bring a different seed pack next time to make sure there is no disagreement.

The Browns will begin their 2022 regular season campaign against the Carolina Panthers on September 11.