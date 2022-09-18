NFL World Reacts to Patriots Wide Receiver Quote

Questions about how the New England Patriots plan to make their offense work with the diverse personnel changes they’ve made have been frequent for months. But one Patriots player had a very disturbing quote about how his team works.

In a recent interview, Patriots receiver Jacoby Meyers admitted that he wasn’t always sure what the game plan was. He said that from time to time he would doubt what the plan of attack was.

“Sometimes I wonder what the plan is and how we’re going to attack,” Meyers told ESPN’s Mike Jardi.

Meyers’ statement reflects what many NFL fans have been saying all offseason. And unfortunately for the Patriots, that finally showed up in last week’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots scored just seven points and couldn’t find the scoring zone until the third quarter, gaining 271 yards on offense.

As a result, NFL fans were not overwhelmed by the revelation made here by Meyers:

The New England Patriots entered the 2022 season with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge working on offense. But Patricia has established herself as a defensive coach, and Judge as a special teams coach.

Despite all the claims that the Patriots were successful in assigning the responsibilities of the game to people with less experience, the first results were not promising.

Maybe time will fix what’s wrong with the Patriots’ offense. But so far, everything looks as bad as people expected.

Will the Patriots be as difficult on offense today?