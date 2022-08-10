NFL World Reacts to Pat McAfee’s Big Show Announcement

The Pat McAfee Show has seen incredible growth since the former Colts player-turned-podcast star started it in 2017.

On Wednesday, McAfee announced that the show will collaborate with NFL Films in the upcoming season, saying that thanks to the collaboration they will have additional access to the footage.

The NFL world has reacted to McAfee’s exciting news.

“Pat keeps adding W,” one of the viewers replied.

“The legend continues to live and grow!!” said the other. “Bigger and better, come on, Pat!!!”

“BOOM! Stunningly. Big things!” wrote Lisa Kearney from FanDuel.

“COME ON, MAN. THE BEST SPORTS SHOW”.

“This is huge,” Pat McAfee tweeted to Leger Duzable. “Congratulations, my boyfriend.”

“About the senior analyst position we discussed,” Denzel Goode joked. “Congratulations Pat!”

Further success to Mr. McAfee!