NFL World Reacts to News of Tom Brady’s Finger Injury

Tom Brady finally exorcised his demons against the New Orleans Saints by defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-10 last weekend.

Brady entered the game 0-4 against the Saints during the previous two regular seasons. After winning, he was injured, which worried some fans.

It is reported that Brady has a finger injury, but he told reporters that he is fine.

“Tom Brady downplayed his ring finger injury. “Feels great,” Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud said.

Naturally, the fans had a few jokes about the injury.

“The ring finger is a little dented because of all the rings I bet on,” one fan joked.

“Well, he’s a robot, not a real one, so it makes sense,” said another.

Others know that he played with more serious injuries, so he should be ready for Sunday’s game. “He played much worse!” the fan said.

Tampa Bay and Green Bay start at 4:25 p.m. on FOX.