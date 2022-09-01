NFL World Reacts to News of Russell Wilson’s Big Contract

The first thing in the era of new ownership in Denver was signing a long-term contract with newly acquired quarterback Russell Wilson.

Early Thursday morning, the franchise did just that.

The Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year contract extension worth $245 million ($165 guaranteed), in addition to the two years already left on his current deal. The nine-time pro bowler is now locked up for another seven seasons for a total of $296 million.

This deal makes Wilson the highest-paid player in Denver Broncos history.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this massive contract news.

“He didn’t do anything for them and they just locked themselves up for 7 years,” one fan wrote.

“I don’t think he will survive the entire contract,” said another.

“He’s here to stay!!! added another one.

Wilson will play the first game of his new contract when he faces his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, in a highly anticipated matchup on Monday night, September 12.