NFL World Reacts to Michael Gallup, Practical News

Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup will have a “full set of practice reps this week,” head coach Mike McCarthy said, according to multiple reports.

The Cowboys secondary WR was ruled out due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in week 17 of the 2021 season.

The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter.

“Guess who’s back? Back again? MG13!!!” said one fan.

“I hope he doesn’t come back too soon,” another added.

“Gallup Gang, baby, it’s almost time,” wrote another.

Gallup has reached every mark on his recovery schedule since he underwent surgery on February 10 to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. If he doesn’t have any setbacks this week, the fifth-year receiver should have a good chance of making his season debut. this weekend.

Gallup’s return will be welcomed with open arms. The Cowboys played their first two games of the season with a slim wide receiver body. Gallup should provide a more stable version of WR2 after CeeDee Lamb.

Still without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush and the Cowboys will face the Giants 2-0 in New York on Sunday.