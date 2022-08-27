NFL World Reacts to Heavy News about Sam Darnold’s Injuries

MRI results showed the severity of an ankle sprain sustained by Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold.

The current player, who was taken off the field last night during the preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills, will miss 4-6 weeks due to injury.

The NFL world reacted to this injury news on Twitter.

“Good news considering it looked like the end of the season. But I really think Carolina should be traded for a backup, maybe Heinicke for a 2nd-round pick,” one fan suggested.

“Typical schedule for a high ankle sprain… considering how he fell, it’s wonderful that this is the result,” another added.

“He can’t take a break,” said another.

Darnold was in the midst of a quarterback battle with newly acquired communications operator Baker Mayfield. It is reported that the Panthers were leaning towards Mayfield as the starting player of the first week, but now this decision is almost guaranteed.

Rookie third-round QB Matt Corral was placed on season-ending injured reserve after injuring his foot earlier this month. P.J. Walker is now the only active backup on Carolina’s list.

The Panthers may have to explore the free agent and interchange markets to add another QB option.